Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. 81,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,573,808. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

