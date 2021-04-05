Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $67.34 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

