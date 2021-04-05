Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.46. 314,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,906,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

