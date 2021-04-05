Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV remained flat at $$82.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,221. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.