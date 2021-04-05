Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.94. 27,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

