Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,223. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

