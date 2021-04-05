Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $12.91 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $371.76. 88,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.93 and a 52 week high of $370.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

