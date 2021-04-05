Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $15.51 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.51% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. 22,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,181. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

