Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 379.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. 18,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $51.81.

