Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $47.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,533 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 985,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 252,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 108,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

