Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 1,694 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

