Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 21,058 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302,709 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

