Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,205. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

