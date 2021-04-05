Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.39. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,574. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.50 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.23.

