Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 2,127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.26. The company had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

