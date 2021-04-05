Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 8,781 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

