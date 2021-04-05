Rocket Pool Price Up 11% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $16.19 or 0.00027395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $166.46 million and $8.37 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028787 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.