Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.29. 2,611,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,026. Roku has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,515 shares of company stock worth $196,600,077. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

