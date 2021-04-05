Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

