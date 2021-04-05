Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.25 ($4.08).

RR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £977.04 ($1,276.51). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,844 shares of company stock valued at $293,704.

LON RR opened at GBX 108.92 ($1.42) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.12.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

