Rotten Trading Up 111.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Rotten token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $278,455.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 111.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 68,650,200 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.