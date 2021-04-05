Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roxgold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.28 on Monday. Roxgold has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

