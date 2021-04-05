Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ROXG traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.77. 400,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

