Roy Schoenberg Sells 107,000 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91.

American Well stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,619. American Well Co. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $38,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $2,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

