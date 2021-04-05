Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

RDSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,335.40 ($17.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,743.20 ($22.78). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.