Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

