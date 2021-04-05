RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.63 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57,969.19 or 0.97676172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $53.63 million and approximately $997,272.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 925 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

