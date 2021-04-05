Rubic (RBC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.25 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Rubic token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $46.55 million and $2.25 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubic has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,600,000 tokens. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

