Ruff (RUFF) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00681453 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

