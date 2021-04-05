Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $318.22 on Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $318.22 or 0.00533621 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $218,136.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00301334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.44 or 0.00755346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003811 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

