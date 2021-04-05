Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Rupee has a total market cap of $76,628.69 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00051739 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,723,250 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

