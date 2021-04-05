Rupiah Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.21 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.74 million and $2.21 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00675912 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028774 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

