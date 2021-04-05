Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. Laurentian raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 293,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.46. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$12.95 and a 52 week high of C$26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

