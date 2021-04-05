Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,334 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Ryan J. Watts sold 9,473 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $665,951.90.

DNLI stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,953. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

