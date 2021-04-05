Ryan Mcmonagle Acquires 130,000 Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Stock

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NSCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 358,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,594. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $448.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nesco during the fourth quarter worth $11,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nesco during the fourth quarter worth $3,356,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

