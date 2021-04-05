Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.