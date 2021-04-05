Ryo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $423,321.65 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $423,321.65 and $561.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,180.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,117.58 or 0.03578169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00372148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.81 or 0.01091247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00445588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.00420155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00333672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027505 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,705,831 coins and its circulating supply is 28,588,519 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.