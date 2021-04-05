Safe Price Up 6.9% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Safe has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $7.34 million and $63,134.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

