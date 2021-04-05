SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0199 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $408,778.17 and $513.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,556,566 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

