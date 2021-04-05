salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.12. 93,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,858. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

