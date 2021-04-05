Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.38

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.