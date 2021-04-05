Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.38

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 14628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

