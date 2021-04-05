Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

