Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

SASR stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

