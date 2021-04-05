Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.10

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 7172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
