Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.10

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 7172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

