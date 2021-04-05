Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

