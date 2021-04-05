Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Sawai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPIF remained flat at $$48.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. Sawai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products in Japan and the United States. The company offers drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.