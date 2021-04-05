Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWPIF remained flat at $$48.17 during trading hours on Monday. Sawai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.
Sawai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
