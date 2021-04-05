Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWPIF remained flat at $$48.17 during trading hours on Monday. Sawai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Sawai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products in Japan and the United States. The company offers drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc.

