Scala Hits Market Cap of $4.67 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $17,317.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00295595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00098214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.84 or 0.00785785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,718,954,132 coins and its circulating supply is 9,918,954,132 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.