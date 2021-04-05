Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.64

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 132227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

SBGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

